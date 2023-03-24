Czech Heritage Club board member Fred Simon presented a program on the Bohemian Triangle at Lonsdale's Crusader Civic Center March 21 to about 28 Czech enthusiasts. The program was first created in conjunction with (CGSI) the Czech Genealogical Society International.
Fred Simon first encountered the term "Bohemian Triangle" in a book titled, "They Chose Minnesota." The term refers to the area of Minnesota where the highest concentration of Czech immigrants settled.
The area includes all of that which resides inside the triangle from New Prague to Lonsdale to Montgomery, including Veseli.
The program included a 20-minute video presentation about the communities of Lonsdale, New Prague, Montgomery, and Veseli. It included the original settlers, the Czech landmarks and festivals of each. It serves as an informational promotion for visitors interested in area tourism.
Then Fred Simon continued and talked about his five trips to the Czech Republic and his successful bid to reunite with his family he discovered there.
Honorary Czech Consul Marit Lee Kucera spoke and congratulated Simon on his efforts to connect our local Czech Country to the Twin City Czech organizations.
Czech Heritage Club President, Jean Keogh of Montgomery, spoke welcoming the group and introducing the club board members and officers.
Czech Heritage Club regular programming is free of charge and all are welcome to participate.