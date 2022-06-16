The Czech Heritage Club will be hosting its June program Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Revival on Main, 213 First St. S. in Montgomery.

The program will feature Misa Kotek, the Czech Baker. Misa will share her experiences of growing up in the Czech Republic and immigrating to the United States, as well as opening her bakery business.

She will have several of her baked items available for purchase. There is no admission charge for this program. The Club cordially invites all members and the general public to attend.

Club members are welcome to attend the Board of Directors meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Revival on Main.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments