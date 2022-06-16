Czech Heritage Club June programs Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Czech Heritage Club will be hosting its June program Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Revival on Main, 213 First St. S. in Montgomery.The program will feature Misa Kotek, the Czech Baker. Misa will share her experiences of growing up in the Czech Republic and immigrating to the United States, as well as opening her bakery business.She will have several of her baked items available for purchase. There is no admission charge for this program. The Club cordially invites all members and the general public to attend.Club members are welcome to attend the Board of Directors meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Revival on Main. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Misa Kotek June Commerce Czech Heritage Club General Public Club Member Program Main Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 15 years later, car wash debate resurfaces in Lonsdale No injuries in barn fire near Lonsdale Lonsdale's Baker a finalist for St. Peter city job Rice County awards Public Safety Center construction bids Inflation spikes push consumers to penny pinching, grocery stores to cost saving Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists