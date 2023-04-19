The Tri-City United High School band made a musical appearance in the 2021 Lonsdale Community Day parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Registration has opened for the Lonsdale Community Day parade, which will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 this year.
According to the Lonsdale Community Day Facebook page, local businesses, nonprofits, sports teams, scout troops, bands and royalty are eligible to be in the parade.
To register, visit shorturl.at/flqsT.
The deadline to register is Aug. 1, otherwise a late fee will be incurred. Lineup for the parade begins at 11:30 a.m.
Contact Ariana at 651-444-9885 or Shanna at 507-744-4962 with questions or special requests.
