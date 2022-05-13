Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northwest Technical College Nursing Program - GraduationsHeather Mattingly - Webster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Lonsdale Police Report: April 24- 30 2 running for Rice County sheriff Le Center house explosion that killed young woman linked to gas leak SageGlass a possibility for Rice County’s new Law Enforcement Center TriFest shakes the town with first student-led rock show Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists