August 11

• Received request to check the welfare of a male in the area of Lonsdale. Male was later located and transported to the hospital.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious male on 37th St. West.

• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officers made contact with the male who stated he was OK.

• Responded to a mental health check on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Party transported to the hospital.

• Took a motor vehicle theft report on Dogwood St. NE. Vehicle later located.

• Took a past action suspicious vehicle report on Florida St. SW, information only.

• Officers executed a search warrant on Lonsdale Ct. NW.

• Took information of a missing dog on Third Ave. SW.

August 12

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on 100th St. West.

• Responded back to 100th St. West to assist with another domestic.

• Took a fraud report on Pond View Dr. SE.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Hickory St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.

August 13

• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.

• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 12th Ave. NE.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 11th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.

• Received report of juveniles operating ATV’s in an empty lot on Ninth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area not locating any juveniles operating ATV’s.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.

• Took information of a lost wallet.

August 14

• Received report of a suspicious vehicle at Jaycee Park. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival.

August 15

• Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Third Ave. NE, faulty alarm.

• Received report of a found bicycle on Main St. North. Bicycle taken to the police department.

• Took report of a restraining order violation on Fourth Ave. NW. Adult male was later located and arrested for violation of the restraining order.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential fire alarm on 80th St. West.

August 16

• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.

• Took a past action assault report.

August 17

• Responded to a medical on Connecticut Dr. SE.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 50th St. West.

• Responded to a disturbance on 11th Ave. NE. Parties separated and advised.

