August 11
• Received request to check the welfare of a male in the area of Lonsdale. Male was later located and transported to the hospital.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious male on 37th St. West.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Officers made contact with the male who stated he was OK.
• Responded to a mental health check on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Party transported to the hospital.
• Took a motor vehicle theft report on Dogwood St. NE. Vehicle later located.
• Took a past action suspicious vehicle report on Florida St. SW, information only.
• Officers executed a search warrant on Lonsdale Ct. NW.
• Took information of a missing dog on Third Ave. SW.
August 12
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on 100th St. West.
• Responded back to 100th St. West to assist with another domestic.
• Took a fraud report on Pond View Dr. SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Hickory St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
August 13
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. NE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on 12th Ave. NE.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 11th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of juveniles operating ATV’s in an empty lot on Ninth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area not locating any juveniles operating ATV’s.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Took information of a lost wallet.
August 14
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle at Jaycee Park. Vehicle had left prior to officer arrival.
August 15
• Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Third Ave. NE, faulty alarm.
• Received report of a found bicycle on Main St. North. Bicycle taken to the police department.
• Took report of a restraining order violation on Fourth Ave. NW. Adult male was later located and arrested for violation of the restraining order.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential fire alarm on 80th St. West.
August 16
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
• Took a past action assault report.
August 17
• Responded to a medical on Connecticut Dr. SE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 50th St. West.
• Responded to a disturbance on 11th Ave. NE. Parties separated and advised.