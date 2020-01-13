The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association has a large presence in Lonsdale with over 800 members. The convention delegates approved a donation of $11,000 to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale and a donation of $6,000 to Holy Cross Catholic School in Webster.
FCSLA awarded a total of $1 million in donations at their 42nd National Quadrennial Convention, held in Tampa, Florida in October.
The vision of the organization is to promote the temporal and spiritual welfare of members through fraternal and charitable activities in the communities where FCSLA branches are located.
There were 125 churches, schools, religious orders/ministries and Slovak cultural and community organizations that applied for the available funds.