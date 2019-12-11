December 1
• Responded to a domestic on Central St. East. Verbal only, parties advised.
• Took report of a loose dog on Ninth Ave. NE. Owner had dog and was advised of city code.
• Officers arrested an adult female on First Ave. SE for violation of a restraining order.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. SE. Female was OK, caller advised.
December 2
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash ST. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on Florida St. SW.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Eighth Ave. SW. Dog was brought inside and was not barking when the officer arrived.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Lonsdale Blvd.
December 3
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Birch St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. South.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Main St. North.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s after hours, information only.
December 4
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Hawaii St. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to get a hold of anyone on call back.
• Responded to a domestic on Hawaii St. SE. Verbal only, party left for the day.
• Officer made contact with the owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on Golden Oak St. NE. Vehicle was later moved.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Ninth Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area and heard dog barking in violation of city code. Officer unable to make contact with owner, citation issued.
• Received report of a dog running loose on 11th Ave. NE. Dog was inside the owners’ home. Officer made contact with the owner and advised of city code.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Second Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Dollar General for over an hour. Officer made contact with the occupant as he was leaving, information only.
• Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on Florida St. SW.
December 5
• Responded to a domestic on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Adult male was arrest for discharging a firearm within city limits, domestic involving a firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
• Responded to a domestic on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
• Responded to a disturbance on Cottonwood St. NE. Juvenile female transported to a juvenile detention facility pending charges for assault.
December 6
• Officer checked on a vehicle parked at the Lonsdale Elementary School on Idaho St. SW, vehicle unoccupied, information only.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a fraud report on Hawaii St. SE.
• Received report of a strong smell of propane coming from a new construction site on Hawaii St. SE. Officer checked the area and didn’t smell an odor of propane.
• Responded to a medical on Ash St. NE.
• Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48 hours on Florida St. SW.
• Officer checked on a vehicle off road on Lonsdale Blvd. Vehicle was unoccupied and not a road hazard.
• Received information of a possible intoxicated motorist possibly traveling towards Lonsdale from New Prague. Vehicle was not located.
December 7
• Assisted with a civil issue over property on First Ave. SE.
• Took a criminal damage to property report on Ash St. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious female at a residence on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer located the female who was going to return home.