July 28
Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on First Ave. SE, no contact made.
Assisted with an escort to retrieve property on Dogwood St. NE, property removed without incident.
Assisted with a property dispute on 11th Ave. NE, parties advised civil and provided options.
July 29
Received a barking dog complaint on Dogwood St. NE. Officer sat in the area and heard dog barking but not in violation of city code.
July 30
Arrested an adult female on a felony warrant while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
July 31
Received request to stand-by on a property removal on Industrial Dr. SE, property removed without incident.
Responded to a medical on Main St. South.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
August 1
Responded to a medical on Industrial Dr. SE.
Received request to check the welfare of a small child riding a bicycle on Birch St. NE with no adult supervision. Officers diverted to priority call and checked the area later not locating the child.
Responded to a medical on Heritage Dr. SW.
Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. No disturbance occurred, parties advised.
August 2
Received a 911 call of a party reporting they are lost and hung-up in the area of 10th Ave. and 70th St. Officer located two individuals on foot who were cited for underage consumption of alcohol and released to a family member.
Received report of two suspicious people in the area of 10th Ave. NW which were from the previous incident.
Received a 911 hang-up on the area of Ash St. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Second Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.
Officer spoke to the property owner on Delaware St. SW regarding an ordinance violation.
Took a property damage accident report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Arrested an adult male for open container and driving under the influence of alcohol on 70th St. West.
August 3
Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
Received report of a party chasing geese on Singing Hills Dr. SE, party advised only to chase if on your property.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 45th St. West.
Received report of a suspicious male staggering in the area of Central St. West. Officer checked the area not locating the male.
Received a barking dog complaint on 15th Ave. SE. Officer sat in the area not hearing any dog barking.
Officer located the male from previous call at the Veterans Memorial. Male was just released from jail and hitchhiked to Lonsdale and was going to sleep at the park. Male advised of city code and provided transportation to the Flying J.