The following Lonsdale students were recognized at the University of North Dakota:
Mason Dunleavy, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and was named to the spring 2021 dean's list. Brooke Flicek was also named to the spring 2021 dean's list.
The dean’s list comprises students whose GPA is in the top 15% of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."