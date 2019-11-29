The annual Business of the Year award, presented by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, recognizes a business that boosts the Lonsdale economy and improves the quality of life for local residents.
Each selected business has made an impact on the business community as a whole with its services and with the professionalism of its employees.
The Chamber has begun its search for nominations, which will determine the 2020 Lonsdale Business of the Year. The submission deadline for nominations is Friday, Dec. 13. After the Chamber's Board of Directors review all applications, submitted by community members and business peers, the board selects the business to honor at the Chamber's annual dinner Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Any nominated business must meet the following criteria:
• Contribute and promote the economic growth, quality of life, stability and improvement of the area which the Chamber serves.
• Nominees must be a Lonsdale Area Chamber member. A complete list of 2019 Chamber members is available at bit.ly/35zPMwq.
• Their practices and professional conduct must contribute to a sense of cooperation within the entire business community.
Any Lonsdale area resident or company is eligible to nominate a local business for the award by completing an online survey at conta.cc/33pTjMk or downloading the form and mailing it to:
Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 37
Lonsdale, MN 55046