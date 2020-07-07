Subway Restaurants of Lonsdale recently announced that Deacon Finkenbiner and Keilee Westlie have each been awarded a $2,500 Fresh Start Scholarship.
The Fresh Start scholarship provides financial help to Subway restaurant employees continuing their education at a college, university or a vocational-technical school. The program is funded by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Inc.
"We are immensely proud of Deacon and Keilee. Our Sandwich Artists work hard every day to provide their guests with a great restaurant experience,” said Bev O’Neil, Store Manager. Deacon and Keilee are very deserving of this honor and we wish them continued success.”
Deacon Finkenbiner is a graduate of Tri-City United High School and will attend Mankato State University to study construction management.
Keilee Westlie is also a graduate of Tri-City United High School and will attend Mankato State University, majoring in elementary education and special education.
More than 250 employees of Subway Restaurants in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico and Australia were granted scholarships this year.