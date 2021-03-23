Motorists traveling Hwy.19 through New Prague can expect a detour beginning Monday, April 5, weather permitting, as major reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown resumes. This is the second year of a two-year project. A detour for Hwy. 19 traffic will remain in place until the end of construction, but access to the business district will be provided throughout the project.
The detour for motorists will remain the same as last year. Motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Ave. NE, Seventh St. NE/NW, and Hwy. 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Hwy. 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Ave. SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.
The Hwy. 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Hwy. 13/21 to Seventh Ave. SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks.
Construction work in 2021 will include work on Hwy. 19 between Second Ave. NW to Seventh St. SE.
The city of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.
SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.
Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2021 construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.