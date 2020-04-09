Essential oils for stress relief and relaxation
Anna Letourneau has been offering essential oil classes for TCU Community Education for several years. She is a Young Living Essential Oil Distributor and has been using essential oils for almost six years. She has done much personal research on how to safely use essential oils and enjoys passing along that learned knowledge by teaching classes.
See tcu2905.us/page/5193/article/2796 for some of Anna's favorite ideas for stress relief.
Family favorite recipes from Chef Ron Procenko
Minnesota’s Chef Ron Procenko attended the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and was the Executive Chef for Murray’s, an award winning Minneapolis landmark. He also was recognized as one of America's outstanding chefs. Chef Ron has offered cooking classes for TCU Community Education for many years and has shared a few of his favorite and popular recipes for families to try at tcu2905.us/page/5193/article/3638.
Virtual book club, Wine Bingo and more at Next Chapter Winery
The Next Chapter Winery has offered many classes through TCU Community Education and now like many other businesses they have evolved their activities to a virtual format.
Join them for cooking classes, poetry readings, trivia, virtual book club and happy hour.
See nextchapterwinery.com/ for more information.