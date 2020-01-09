The Montgomery Area Friends of the Library host its biannual fundraising event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. There will be a variety of chocolates to sample as well as complimentary snacks. This event is for men and women.
Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Montgomery Public Library, Posy Floral and Herrmann Drug. Tickets are $25 at the door. One ticket includes two drink tickets. Everyone over 21 is welcome to attend.
This event helps fund many valuable programs at the Montgomery Public Library. These programs include DVD and sound recording purchases, the Teen Read Program, the Children’s Summer Reading Program, Hot Reads Program, Pre-School Story Time, visiting authors and more. This is a major fundraiser for the library and contributions will enable the library to continue to offer these programs to the community.
Those interested may donate an item for the Silent Auction, Raffle or make a cash contribution. Below is a donation form. Contact either Anita Rynda at 612-756-2887, arynda34@yahoo.com or Kathy Westerman at 507-720-9334, kathywesterman@hotmail.com with any questions or requests for picking up an item.
Silent auction, raffle or cash donations can be dropped off by Feb. 1 at the Montgomery Public Library. Cash donations can be mailed to the Library at 104 Oak Ave. S.E., Montgomery, MN 56069. Make check payable to Montgomery Area Friends of the Library.