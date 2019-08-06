Parent/guardian and student Back to School Open Houses at Tri-City United schools are scheduled as follows:
• TCU High School — 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27
• TCU Montgomery K-8 — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28
• TCU Lonsdale K-6 — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28
• Little Titans Preschool and ECFE Parent Night — 4 to 6 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 5
Free passes for TCU seniors
Titan Tribute passes for Titans fans ages 62 and up are available at TCU schools beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The free lifetime passes will admit the bearer to all TCU events and activities at no charge. Applicants need to bring ID to verify their age. For more information, contact Chad Johnson at cjohnson@tcu2905.us or Julie Schlup at jschlup@tcu2905.us.