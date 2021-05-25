Tyler Robinette of Lonsdale, was named to the spring semester 2021 dean's list at the U of M Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the dean's list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.
