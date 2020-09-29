Northfield Hospital + Clinic staff got a special thank you for their hard work during the pandemic when Lion’s Fire Pizza Truck visited NH+C’s main campus to deliver a pizza lunch. This event took place under very special circumstances — a one-time-only gathering under COVID precautions.
Lion’s Fire Pizza Truck has an extensive COVID precaution plan that mirrors NH+C’s high level of precaution to protect staff and patients. Staff followed all precautions, including distance from each other, while visiting the truck and enjoying pizza.
Other groups and individuals across the community have safely supported NH+C staff with social media comments, photos, videos, and cards, and they welcome these messages of support anytime.
Lion’s Fire Pizza Truck has a special connection to NH+C through Lion’s Ink, a non-profit organization created by Dr. Chris Nielsen and his wife Kathy in 2016 to provide safe, affordable housing in north Minneapolis. Lion’s Fire Pizza Truck is run by Lion’s Ink.
Dr. Jose Fulco introduced Lion’s Ink to Northwestern Mutual, which wanted to show its appreciation to healthcare workers across the region who have done so much during the pandemic. Voila: Lion’s Fire Pizza Truck served pizza at NH+C, courtesy of Northwestern Mutual.