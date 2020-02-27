free throw contest.jpg

The Knights of Columbus of Elko New Market and Lonsdale sponsored the annual free throw contest at Holy Cross in January. The winners for each age group went to the next round in Jordan Feb. 16 with the opportunity to continue to the state level. Row one, from left, Macoy E., Kyle Kuehl, Harlie Tolzman, "Kiki" Maloy, Bella Kugler and Daren Lemke. Row two, Teagan N., Ilsa Baker, Cora Crow, Joann Moening, Mariana Hager and Jocelyn Simones. Row three: Grant Moening, Susan Heselton, Kate Flicek, Jackson Simon, Sylvia Lemke, Derek Brezina, Everett Harms and Brian Maloy. (Photo courtesy of Holy Cross)
regional winners.jpg

Regional winners heading to the Knights of Columbus State Free throw Contest on March 28 in St. Cloud from Holy Cross Catholic School include, from left: Kyle Kuehl, representing boys in the 10-year-old bracket; Brian Maloy, representing boys in the 11-year-old bracket; and Kate Flicek, representing girls in the 14-year-old bracket. Kuehl made 22 of 25 free throws at the second level of the competition on Feb. 16. (Photo courtesy of Holy Cross)

©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Load comments