October 4
• Responded to a deceased person on Birch St. NE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an open door on Garfield Ave.
• Took report of a missing person on Pond View Dr. SE. While taking the report, person was located.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of several unwanted juveniles on Elm St. NE. Officer located the juveniles who were advised to move on.
October 5
• Responded to a medical on 15th Ave. SE.
• Took a restraining order violation report on Harvest Cir. SW.
• Received request to check the welfare of a party on Delaware St. SW. Officer was unable to make contact with anyone.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Singing Hills Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a juvenile complaint at the police department, information only.
October 6
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Lonsdale Ct. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a fraud report on Main St. North.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officer left a message on call back and checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 15th Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
October 7
• Responded to a medical on Main St. South.
• Took information of a missing cat on 10th Ave. NE.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
October 8
• Received a parking complaint on Second Ave. SW. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hickory St. NE. On call back, caller reported a child playing with the phone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
October 9
• Took a past action vandalism report on Eighth Ave. NE.
• Took information of a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the vandalism on Main St. North.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Central St. East. Male was transported to the hospital.
• Took a past action theft report on Colorado St. NW.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Received a driving complaint of several motorist racing on Idaho St. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicles.
October 10
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Fourth Ave. SE, no contact made.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 10th Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Jackson Ave.
• Responded to a grill fire on 12th Ave. NE. Fire was out prior to officer arrival.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident on Independence Ave.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Harvest Cir. SW. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.