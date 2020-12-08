November 29
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed on Lonsdale Blvd.
November 30
Received report of a vehicle off road at Central and 70th St. West. Vehicle was unoccupied and towed.
Received an extra patrol request.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
December 1
Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with a family member who reported an accidental dial.
Took a past action theft report on 15th Ave. SE.
Received a found license plate found on Fourth Ave. NE, plate was returned to the owner.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of 11th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
December 2
Responded to a medical on Dogwood St. NE.
Responded to a residential fire alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who reported a false alarm.
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Received request to check an address on Estate St. SW for a female with a Wabasha County warrant. Officers learned female was no longer living there.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Singing Hills Dr. SE, no contact made.
Took information of a lost wallet on Arizona St. NW.
Received information of a vehicle that broke down on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Vehicle parked on the shoulder and not a road hazard, info only.
Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
December 3
Received report of two kids skating on a pond near Pond View DR. SE. Officer located the two kids who were advised on the dangers of being on the ice at this time and decided to leave the ice.
Received request for a civil stand-by to remove property on Eighth Ave. SW, property removed without incident.
Officers arrested an adult female on a Scott County warrant on Delaware St. SW.
Responded to a medical on Colorado St. NW.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
December 4
Received report from a party having an issue with the Postal Service on Dogwood St. NE. Party advised to contact the Post Office.
Took a fraud report on Seventh Ave. NW.
Received a loud music complaint on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer spoke with the homeowner who turned the music off.
December 5
Received a medical call on Birch St. NE. No officer response unless requested.
Took a past action suspicious activity report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Officer checked the welfare of a male sleeping in a vehicle at Jaycee Park. Male was having issues with the ex and stated he was OK. Male left the park upon request.
Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Officer checked on a male and female at Jaycee Park after hours, parties advised of park hours and left upon request.