December 6
• No incidents to report
December 7
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Officer did not locate anyone, information only.
• Officer checked on a deer hit by a vehicle on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located the deer and removed from the roadway.
• Received report of found house cat that would not leave on Alabama St. SW. Cat was later returned to the owner.
December 8
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Delaware St. SW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Colorado St. NW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
• Received report of an unwanted person on Golden Oak St. NE. Party left prior to officer arrival.
December 9
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
December 10
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SE.
• Took an animal bite report on Heritage Dr. SW.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
December 11
• Officer suspected vehicle parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking on Fourth Ave. SW, tire chalked.
• Officer assisted a male who was lost on Main St. South. Officer was able to reunite male with family.
• Received a loud music complaint on Delaware St. SW. Officer made contact with the property owner who turned the music down.
December 12
• Officer cited a juvenile female for underage consumption of alcohol while on a traffic stop on 15th Ave. SE. Juvenile released to a parent.
• Received request for a funeral escort on Fifth Ave. NW, escort provided.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. SW. Caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer cited an adult male for possession of a marijuana in motor vehicle on 70th St. West.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after suspension on Railway St.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after cancellation on Main St. North.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.