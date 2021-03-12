February 28
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NE.
March 1
Issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Sunset Ct. SE.
Responded to a medical on Third Ave. NE.
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Golden Oak Cv. NE. Music was coming from construction crew who turned volume down.
Received request to stand-by on a child custody exchange at the police department, exchange occurred without incident.
March 2
Responded to an alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on 15th Ave. SE. Building found secure, key holder notified.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a structure fire on Union Lake Trail.
March 3
Officer suspected vehicle parked on the street in violation of the on-street 48-hour parking ordinance on Central St. West, tire chalked.
Took a fraud report on Delaware St. SW.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving fast and hopped the curb on Fig St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Second Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the female who advised she was OK.
March 4
Received request from the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. to attempt contact with a party on Singing Hills Dr. SE, no contact made.
Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. SW.
Assisted staff at the Lonsdale Elementary School with a student who left school property.
Received a driving complaint of juveniles operating a go cart on 11th Ave. NE. Officer located the juveniles, parents advised of law.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who advised everything was OK.
March 5
Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a fraud report on Sunset Ct. SE.
Assisted with a civil matter regarding property on Colorado St. NW, party advised of options.
Responded to a personal injury accident at Central and 70th St. West.
Received request for a welfare check on a female on Second Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the female who stated she was OK.
Received a barking dog complaint on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer response delayed due to previous call. Officer later checked and did not hear any dogs barking.
Received report of a rotten egg smell in the area of Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to determine what was causing the odor.
Received report of suspicious male attempting to steal cigarettes from Casey’s on Central St. East. Male had left prior to officer arrival, nothing was stolen.
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Delaware St. SW. Owner warned, any further complaints will result in a citation.
March 6
Responded to an alarm on Central St. East. Alarm set off by employee, false alarm.
Officer located an open gate on Industrial Dr. SE, gate secured.
Officer assisted family members with a vulnerable adult needing assistance on Second Ave. SW. Adult was transported to the hospital by family.
Took a suspicious activity report on Fourth Ave. NW.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Deerveiw Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.