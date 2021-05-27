May 16
• Received a noise complaint of loud music in the area of Third Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and did not hear any loud music.
• Received a barking dog complaint on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who was advised of city code.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Elm St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a motorist throwing a firecracker out the window at a bystander on Central St. East. Officer located the motorist who denied throwing anything out the window and was warned.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Railway St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
May 17
• Responded to an assault on Main St. North. Incident under investigation.
• Responded to a fight on 10th Ave. NE involving several juveniles, couple juveniles left prior to officers’ arrival. Incident under investigation.
May 18
• Received a 911 hang-up on Cottonwood St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Received report of a possible intoxicated motorist traveling south on Halstad Ave. towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle at an address on 10th Ave. NE. No impairment detected; driver distracted.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Cottonwood St. NE, party advised of options.
May 19
• Took a fraud report on Dogwood St. NE.
• Officer cited an adult male for possession of small amount of marijuana in motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on 70th St. West.
• Received report of a female running and screaming to call 911 at Central and 70th St. West. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the female. Officers learned the female got into a vehicle and left.
• Received request to make contact with a family member on Main St. South for an emergency message, contact was made.
May 20
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male possibly sleeping at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the driver who was waiting for someone.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services with a child protection incident on First Ave. SE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on 95th St. West.
May 21
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on First Ave. SE, parties advised.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension while on a traffic stop on Central St. West.
May 22
• Officer noticed a suspicious male looking into vehicles at Dwaynes Auto Body on Central St. East after hours. Male advised the officer he stopped to look at a vehicle for sale on the lot, info only.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took report of a suspicious child’s sneaker placed on top of a mailbox on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Caller advised someone may have found the sneaker and placed it on the mailbox to be seen.
• Officer removed a sheet of metal siding in the roadway causing a road hazard on Central St. East.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Sunrise Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.