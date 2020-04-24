April 12
Received report of medical on Birch St. NE. No officer response requested.
Took a dog bite report on Fourth Ave. SW.
April 13
Responded to a domestic on First Ave. SE. Adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
April 14
Responded to a medical on Central St. East.
Received report of large chucks of mud on the roadway on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Mud came from a construction site, officer contacted the contractor who removed the mud from the roadway.
Took a property damage accident report on Ash St. NE.
Assisted with a civil matter regarding a child custody on Dogwood St. NE.
April 15
Responded to a medical on Ash St. NE.
Responded to a juvenile causing a disturbance on Fourth Ave. NE. Juvenile was trying to shoot his Chromebook with an airsoft gun and was upset due to not receiving a stimulus check. Officers mediated and provided parties with options.
April 16
Received report of a car alarm going off and someone running from the area on 11th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
Responded to an alarm on Industrial Park Dr. SE. Building found secure, officer was unable to make contact with a key holder.
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
Officer located a junk chair dumped at Calvary Cemetery on Idaho St. SE. Officer removed and disposed of chair.
Received report of a smell of marijuana coming from an apartment on First Ave. SE. While investigating, officer located a male in violation of a no contact order and was arrested.
April 17
Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on Hickory St. NE. Male was transported to the hospital.
Arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
April 18
Received a barking dog complaint on 10th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who fell asleep and didn’t realize dog was outside. Dog was brought inside.
Received report of an intoxicated female on Central St. West. Officer located a male and female. Female was medically cleared and given a ride home on Tom Jirik Ct. NW along with the male.
Took a juvenile runaway report on 12th Ave. NE. Juvenile was later located.
Responded to a natural gas odor on First Ave. NE. Lonsdale Fire Department did not detect any natural gas.
Responded to a garage fire on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Fire was put out prior to officer arrival.