August 2
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on 10th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Delaware St. SW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. On call back, caller accidentally dialed 911.
Responded to a fire alarm on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer spoke with homeowner who reported no fire.
Received report of a loose dog on Second Ave. NW. Dog had returned home prior to officer arrival.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on 11th Ave. NE. Officers made contact with family who advised male was not there and with other family and ok.
August 3
Officer cited several juveniles for curfew violation and two juveniles for underage consumption of alcohol while on a traffic stop on Eighth Ave. NE. Juveniles released to parents.
Officer spoke with a property owner on Third Ave. NW regarding ordinance violations.
Officer removed a large bracket from the roadway causing a road hazard on Central St. East.
Received a barking dog complaint on Heritage Dr. SW. Officer sat in the area not hearing any dogs barking.
August 4
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received report of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked on 15th Ave. SE. Vehicle located, information only.
Received report of an unwanted male at a property on Golden Oak St. NE. Male had left after request from the owner.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. SW.
August 5
Officers issued twelve notice of ordinance violations.
Received a parking complaint of a vehicle in violation of the 48 hour on street parking ordinance, tires chalked.
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on 15th Ave. SE. Officers response cancelled.
Officer located four juveniles out after curfew on Idaho St. SE. Juveniles released to parents.
August 6
Took a juvenile complaint on 11th Ave. NE.
Took a past action burglary report on Harvest Dr. SW.
Received report of a suspicious male soliciting on Grand Ave. SW. Officer located the male who was warned for soliciting without a permit.
Officer noticed another male soliciting in the area of Pond View Dr. SE. Male warned for soliciting without a permit.
Officers checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at a business after hours on 15th Ave. SE. Occupants were hanging out playing with sparklers, occupants left upon request.
August 7
Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the 48-hour on street parking on Bluff Heights Dr. SE, vehicle chalked.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist passing on the shoulder driving fast on Independence Ave. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Took a past action assault report on Fifth Ave. NE.
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on 12th Ave. NE.
Received an ATV complaint on Singing Hills DR. SE. Officer checked not observing any ATV operation.
Received a 911 hang-up on Sunrise Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
August 8
Received a noise complaint of loud music in the area of Grand Ave. SW. Officer sat in the area not hearing any music.
Responded to a mental health crisis on 11th Ave. NE. Adult male was transported to the hospital.
Officer warned an adult male for urinating outside on Fourth Ave. NE.
Officers spoke with a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE regarding ongoing complaints.
Took a criminal damage to property report on Elm St. NE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. NE.
August 9
• Received request from the Faribault Police Department to assist with a large fight on Fourth St. NW. Officer was cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ninth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of an intoxicated male staggering in the area of Connecticut Dr. SE. Officer located the male who was attempting to get home and was dropped off in Lonsdale. Officer made contact with a family member who came and picked the male up.
• Responded to a domestic on Florida St. SW. Adult male was arrested for domestic assault.
August 10
• Officer responded to a residential alarm on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked and found the home secure, owner advised.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Idaho St. SW. Officer located the vehicle, occupant advised officer he parks there to make phone call.
• Received request to stand-by on a property removal on Florida St. SW. Property removed without incident.
• Assisted with a juvenile complaint on 12th Ave. NE.
• Received an extra patrol request.
August 11
• Assisted the drug task force with a search warrant on 15th Ave. SE. Officers took four adults into custody for possession of a controlled substance.
• Took a criminal damage to property report on 11th Ave. NE.
• Issued notice of ordinance violation on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Received report of a tree branch on Central St. East causing a road hazard. Officer removed the branch from the roadway.
August 12
• Officer cited the vehicle owner for violation of the on-street 48 hour parking on Main St. South.
• Officer cited the vehicle owner for violation of the on-street 48 hour parking on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Received information of a motorist traveling towards Lonsdale that may be under the influence of a controlled substance on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer sat in the area and did not observe the vehicle.
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Commerce Dr. SE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
August 13
• Received request from a female to check an address on Fifth Ave. NE for her children. Officer made contact with the homeowner who didn’t know any of the parties, mother advised.
• Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE, no response requested.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Took a past action suspicious occupied vehicle on Railway St. SW, information only.
August 14
• Responded to a medical on Hawaii St. SE.
• Received a found wallet found on the roadway. Wallet was returned to the owner.
• Assisted with a property dispute on Seventh Ave. NW, parties advised civil.
• Received information on a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located the vehicle, adult male was arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a felon being in possession of a firearm.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported a child playing with the phone.
• Officer warned three males for reckless driving on Second Ave. NW.
August 15
• Officer suspected a vehicle parked on the street in violation of the on-street 48 hour parking ordinance on 10th Ave. NW, vehicle chalked.
• Took report of a suspicious letter received by a party on Fourth Ave. NW. Letter was regarding a gas drive-off from a vehicle the party didn’t own. Party advised to contact the person who purchased the vehicle.
• Officer cited a driver for driving after suspension while on a traffic stop on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Officer arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of alcohol on Fifth St. West while working a Towards Zero Deaths shift.
• Received a fireworks complaint on Main St. North. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone in the area.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious person on Elmore Ave.