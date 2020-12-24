Holy Cross Catholic School offered two successful basketball camps this fall.
The registered seventh and eighth grade students met eight times in November. Basic dribbling skills, good sportsmanship and fun games were how the camp developed the players basketball understanding during their afternoons together. They were enjoyably coached by new school staff member, Victoria Rivera.
The fifth and sixth graders excitedly had their eight day camp in December. An inter-camp scrimmage was a highlight of the time together happening on the final day. They were coached by Victoria Rivera and Krista Rhein, Holy Cross Catholic School teachers.
The Holy Cross Athletic Association Board thanks all of families for making both basketball camps a huge success.