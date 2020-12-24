Holy Cross Catholic School offered two successful basketball camps this fall.

The registered seventh and eighth grade students met eight times in November. Basic dribbling skills, good sportsmanship and fun games were how the camp developed the players basketball understanding during their afternoons together. They were enjoyably coached by new school staff member, Victoria Rivera.

7 8 grades camp.jpg

Seventh and eighth grade camp participants pictured from left, Megan Hennen, Jocelyn Simones, Mariana Hager, Raymond Nammeh, Brian Maloy, Everett Harms, Sam Anderson and Luke Schumacher. Not pictured Ryan Berry. (Photos courtesy of Athletic Director Cathy Mikel)

The fifth and sixth graders excitedly had their eight day camp in December. An inter-camp scrimmage was a highlight of the time together happening on the final day. They were coached by Victoria Rivera and Krista Rhein, Holy Cross Catholic School teachers.

5 6 grades camp.jpg

Fifth and sixth grade camp attendees pictured from left, front, Claire Nohner, Harlie Tolzman, Averie Drill, Liam Anderson, Madden Tolzman and Kyle Kuehl. Middle, Coach Krista Rhein, Bella Kugler, Maggie Harms, Gabbie Pavek, Kiki Maloy, Macoy E and Coach Victoria Rivera. Back, Cora Crow, Lexi Nicolai, Cooper Smith, Teagan Nammeh, Landen Walgrave and Ryan Hennen. Not pictured Ilsa Baker, Alex Miles and Joann Moening.

The Holy Cross Athletic Association Board thanks all of families for making both basketball camps a huge success.

