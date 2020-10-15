flag football

Tri-City United Community Education offered Flag Football this fall to grades 1-6. Over 100 players participated in the program. Young athletes learned some basic fundamentals and rules to help develop football skills and a love of the game. Games were held in Le Center and Montgomery. COVID safety guidelines were followed. View all TCU Community Ed offerings at tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home. (Photo courtesy of TCU Community Ed)
Load comments