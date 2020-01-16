At the Lonsdale Lions Club's Jan. 8 business meeting, 5M2 district governor made a visit to speak to the members and give awards to two 40-year Lonsdale Lions members. Pictured from left: 5M2 Lions District Officer Rose Thies, Donnie Sticha (40 year Lonsdale Lions member), Francis "Fritz" Duban (40 year "founding" Lonsdale Lions member), and 5M2 District Governor Lion Brian Thies. Any adult community member who enjoys volunteering, serving the community of Lonsdale and wants to give back may contact Lonsdale Lion Alan Fitterer at alanfitterer@gmail.com or 507-744-3591. (Photo courtesy of Alan Fitterer)