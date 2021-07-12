While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Faribault
Friday, July 23 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The River Church, 528 Fourth Ave. NW
Monday, July 26 — 1 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge Faribault, 131 Lyndale Ave. N
Lonsdale
Friday, July 30 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
Tuesday, July 27 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Drive
Tuesday, July 27 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, 104 N. Linden
Friday, July 30 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E