June 27
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a disturbance on New Prague Blvd.
Took information of a missing dog on Delaware St. SW.
Responded to a fire alarm on 12th Ave. NE. No fire or smoke found, false alarm.
Received a loud music complaint on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer checked the area not hearing any loud music, owner advised.
June 28
Officer noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE after hours. Officer located male sleeping in vehicle, male advised of park hours and left upon request.
Responded to a mental health incident on Golden Oak St. NE. Party was transported to the hospital.
Took a past action loud music complaint on Third Ave. SW, owner advised of complaint.
Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle taking photos on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located the vehicle and observed driving conduct. Vehicle stopped, driver admitted to driving while using an electronic device, citation issued.
Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation and no insurance on Independence Ave.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Central St. East.
June 29
Took a past action theft report on Harvest Dr. SW. Reporting party later reported no theft occurred.
Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took report from a party who received threatening messages on Dogwood St. NE.
Responded to a residential alarm on Harvest Dr. SW. Alarm was set off by the homeowner, false alarm.
Received a 911 hang-up on Colorado St. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
June 30
Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Responded to an alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on Fifteenth Ave. SE. Officer made contact with an employee who was unaware alarm was going off and everything was fine, false alarm.
Responded to a medical on 15th Ave. SE.
Took a suspicious activity report on Central St. East.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Seventh Ave. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Officer spoke with a juvenile operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Pond View Dr. SE.
July 1
Responded to a medical on Harvest Dr. SW.
Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 2
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Cottonwood St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Received report of Juveniles skateboarding at Immaculate Conception Church on Alabama St. SE. Officer located and spoke with the juveniles about not skateboarding on church property.
Received request to check the welfare of a child walking on the bike trail on Elm St. NE. Child was located and returned home to a parent. Child was looking for their dog that had gotten loose.
Officer assisted the Northfield Police Department with searching for a possible homicide suspect in the Northfield area.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Independence Ave. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Eighth Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to determine who lit the fireworks.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Officer spoke with a group of people who were setting off fireworks on 11th Ave. NE. Group stated they were done for the evening.
Responded to Main St. North to check the welfare of a male possibly under the influence of a narcotic. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male, caller advised to call back if male returns.
July 3
Responded to the area of 10th Ave. NE on a possible domestic. Caller was unable to provide location of domestic. Officer spoke with several people in the area who did not hear or see anything, incident unfounded.
Responded to a domestic on Alabama St. SE. Verbal only, party left for the day.
Took a past action damage to property report on Birch St. NE.
Responded to a medical on Florida St. SE.
Received an extra patrol request on 10th Ave. NE.
Took information of a missing dog on Railway St. NW.