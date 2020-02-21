Early is available at Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., or at the Rice County Government Center, at 320 Third Street NW, Faribault.
Both offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Feb. 28, but you'll want to arrive at least 15 minutes before close. Additional mail ballot hours will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can choose to fill out their ballot at the Government Center or Northfield City Hall, or they can fill them out and mail them to the Government Center. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, March 3 in order to be counted.
Voting Absentee by Mail: Minnesotans voting absentee by mail must make sure their ballot is returned on or before March 3. Ballots returned after March 3 will not be counted. To request an absentee ballot, visit bit.ly/32fkNFD.
Military and overseas voters, Minnesotans serving in the military or living abroad — temporarily or indefinitely — can have an absentee ballot sent to them anywhere in the world.