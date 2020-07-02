June 21
Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
Received report of a suspicious vehicle going mailbox to mailbox on Fourth Ave. SW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Officer towed an ATV found in the ditch after being unable to locate an owner on 70th St. West.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist almost running another vehicle off the road on Independence Ave. Officer spoke with both drivers mediating a dispute.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Deer Ridge Ct. NW, female was OK.
June 22
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Male stated he was OK.
Received an ATV complaint of a juvenile operating an ATV on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the ATV.
Received request to stand-by on a property removal on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Property removed without incident.
June 23
Received report of an unoccupied vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway on Deer Ridge St. NW. Vehicle rolled out of the driveway, owner moved.
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages at the police department. Party advised of options
Took a past action fraud report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Took an indecent exposer report on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with a male who denied the incident, male advised.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Harvest Dr. SW.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Harvest Dr. SW.
Officer located an ATV being operated by a juvenile on 15th Ave. SE. Juvenile advised of ATV laws and to return home.
Responded to a neighbor dispute on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
Received report of a trailer with a loose load on Central St. East. Officer located the motorist who was securing the load.
June 24
Received request to check the welfare of a male sitting in a vehicle for past hour on Main St. North. Male was cleared by paramedics and left.
Took a suspicious activity report on 11th Ave. NE, information only.
Responded to a medical on Hawaii St. SE.
Officer noticed aerial fireworks going off in the area of Fourth Ave. NW. Officer spoke with a resident about legal and illegal fireworks.
Officers arrested an adult male for possession of a control substance while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
June 25
Took report of a possible internet crime at the police department.
Officer spoke with four juveniles skateboarding in the traffic lane on Central St. East.
Took an illegal dumping complaint on Idaho St. SW.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Central St. West.
June 26
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
June 27
Received information of a motorcycle involved in a pursuit with the Montgomery Police Department last seen traveling east. Officer watched the east side of Lonsdale not seeing the motorcycle.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an order for protection violation on Fairbanks Ave.
Responded to a medical on Pond View Dr. SE.