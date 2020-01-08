December 22
• Received a noise complaint of loud music coming from an address on 15th Ave. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised to turn music down.
• Received a noise complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle parked on First Ave. SE. Officer located the vehicle occupied by a male who was waiting for a friend, advised to keep music volume down.
• Received report of a child left alone inside a running vehicle at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officer located the parent who advised the officer the father of the child was parked next to the vehicle watching the child.
• Took a past action theft of motor vehicle on 10th Ave. NE. After further investigation, no theft occurred.
• Received request to make contact with a family member on Fifth Ave. NE regarding a family emergency, contact was made.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer mediated situation and advised.
December 23
• Assisted with a child custody issue at the police department. Parties advised civil.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Seventh Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who advised it was an accidental dial.
• Attempted warrant service on First Ave. SE, no contact.
• Officer checked on a male walking on Hwy 19. Male advised the officer he was walking to get his vehicle.
• Received report of a suspicious item in the lobby at Lonsdale Liquor on Ash St. NE. Officer located a pillow and suitcase with a Lakeville Police Dept. property tag attached. Officer found out who the owner was but was unable to locate. Property taken to the police department.
December 24
• Received report of a male trespassing on property on First Ave. SE. Male was located on the street and not on the property, no violation occurred, male advised.
• Took a property damage accident report on Eighth Ave. NE.
• Took a property damage accident report on Golden Oak Cv. NE.
• Arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
December 25
• Received request from the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. to watch for a vehicle occupied by a female involved in a domestic in Scott County. Vehicle was located outside Lonsdale.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was having issues with a phone.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. South. Officer made contact with the caller which was an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 12th Ave. NE. On call back, caller stated there was no emergency.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. NW. On call back, caller advised it was an accidental dial.
• Responded to Ninth Ave. NE on a report of the homeowner hearing people outside the home and someone possibly trying to break-in. Officer checked the property not finding any signs of anyone being on the property. Homeowner advised of neighboring property having a party.
December 26
• Responded to a disturbance on Deerview Ct. SE. Officer mediated and several parties left upon request.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a 911 hang-up on Elmore Ave. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Delaware St. SW. Officer located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, information only.
• Received report of an unwanted male who is trespassed from a property on First Ave. SE. Male found in a vehicle parked on the street not in violation, male advised.
• Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building secure, message left with a key holder.
December 27
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation on Industrial Dr. SE.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after revocation on Central St. East.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
December 28
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE. Officer unable to make contact with anyone on call back.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on 15th Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Alabama St. SE. On call back, caller advised accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.