July 26
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle that fell off a trailer at Independence and 30th St. West. Officers learned the occupant put the vehicle back on the trailer and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Scott County. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle. Stolen vehicle was later located on Bagley Ave. by the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Assisted with a landlord tenant issue on Main St. South, party advised civil.
July 27
• Received request to stand-by on a paper service on Main St. South. Papers served without incident.
• Received report of a motorist stuck in the car wash on Commerce Dr. SE. Officer was able to get the door open, car wash owner advised of issue.
• Assisted with a civil issue over property on Main St. North.
• Officer spoke with a property owner on Colorado St. NW regarding an ordinance violation.
• Received request to stand-by on a property removal on Second Ave. SW. Property removed without incident.
July 28
• Received report of juveniles operating dirt-bikes on the roadway on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked and sat in the area not locating the juveniles.
• Officer checked the welfare of a male sitting in the Fire Department parking lot. Male stated he was OK.
July 29
• Received report of juveniles operating ATV’s causing a nuisance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer spoke with the homeowner regarding nuisance. Citation was later issued for failure to comply with an ordinance violation.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SW.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
July 30
• Received a 911 hang-up on Idaho St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to an alarm on Railway St. NW. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a past action theft by check on Main St. North.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hickory St. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who accidentally dialed 911.
• Received report of a dog chasing people on Fourth Ave. NW. Incident was unfounded.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Hawaii St. SE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
July 31
• Received a parking complaint at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Employee advised of options.
• Assisted with a civil issue over property on First Ave. NE.
August 1
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Second Ave. SW. Property removed without incident.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Estate St. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a fraud report on Woodridge Ct. SE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Second Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
• Received a fireworks complaint on Fourth Ave. NE. Officers checked the area not observing any aerial or illegal fireworks.