Tri-City United Community Education is offering a class to help children cope with change from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School Media Center, 1000 Idaho St. SW.

The class will be given by Jennifer Beall, of Threads of Hope Counseling, and costs $10. Threads of Hope Counseling has offices in Lonsdale, Brooklyn Park, Newport and Osseo. 

Some tips that will be covered are:

• Let them be upset — regression may happen.

• Listen — taking the initiative.

• Talk to your kids about the change in an age appropriate way.

• Practice having difficult conversations in an effective way.

• Keep a routine and structure in their lives — even if it’s different than before.

• Allow time for the adjustment.

• Understand what grief looks like for kids and how to help them process it.

• Know when to seek professional help.

• Recognize anxiety and depression in kids and teens.

• Take care of yourself.

Register by Jan. 29 with TCU Community Ed at 507-364-8107 or online at bit.ly/copeclass.

Load comments