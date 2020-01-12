Tri-City United Community Education is offering a class to help children cope with change from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School Media Center, 1000 Idaho St. SW.
The class will be given by Jennifer Beall, of Threads of Hope Counseling, and costs $10. Threads of Hope Counseling has offices in Lonsdale, Brooklyn Park, Newport and Osseo.
Some tips that will be covered are:
• Let them be upset — regression may happen.
• Listen — taking the initiative.
• Talk to your kids about the change in an age appropriate way.
• Practice having difficult conversations in an effective way.
• Keep a routine and structure in their lives — even if it’s different than before.
• Allow time for the adjustment.
• Understand what grief looks like for kids and how to help them process it.
• Know when to seek professional help.
• Recognize anxiety and depression in kids and teens.
• Take care of yourself.
Register by Jan. 29 with TCU Community Ed at 507-364-8107 or online at bit.ly/copeclass.