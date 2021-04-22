April 11
Received a 911 hang-up on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthuns on Ash St. NE.
Received request to watch for a vehicle of a possible domestic between the two occupants traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
Received a 911 hang-up on Ash St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 12
Responded to a disturbance on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Received limited information on a driving complaint on Ash St. NE. Officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
Took a fraud report on Arizona St. NW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Sunrise Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received request to stand-by on a child custody exchange at the police department, one party never showed.
Took a past action theft report at the Lonsdale Mini Storage on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
April 13
Took information about three juveniles at Casey’s on Central St. East that may have stole some items and left. Information only at this time.
Took a child custody dispute on First Ave. SE, parties advised civil.
April 14
Responded to a medical on Ash St. NE.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on 70th St. West traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle; adult male was arrested for driving after cancellation.
April 15
Took a fraud report on Dogwood St. NE.
Took a fraud report on Fifth Ave. NE.
Responded to a medical on Fourth Ave. SW.
April 16
Took a fraud report on Pond View Dr. SE.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
Received a driving complaint of a motorist speeding and braking fast on Eighth Ave. NE. Officer later located vehicle; driver advised of complaint.
Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Responded to a medical alarm on Fourth Ave. SW.
April 17
Received report of a suspicious male riding a bicycle on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer located the male who stated he was out riding around due to being in a verbal argument with significant other. Officer mediated and advised parties to stay separated.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of 16th Ave. SE. Officer checked the area not locating any issues.
Received request to stand-by on a child custody exchange at the police department. Children refused to go with the other parent.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Third Ave. NW, no contact made.
Responded to a fight involving juveniles at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North. Officer spoke with the juveniles and their parents regarding the fight.
Responded to an unknown fire in the area of Grand Ave. SW. Officer checked the area not locating a fire. Officer spoke with several people in the area and believe it was smoke coming from a lawnmower.
Received a 911 hang-up from an unknown location. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took report that a significant other went through their electronic devices on Cottonwood St. NE, party advised of options.
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NW.