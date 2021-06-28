The Lonsdale Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at the American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
A classic car show and farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.
July 10th at The American Legion in Lonsdale the Lions will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-11. There will be a classic car show and Farmers market from 9-2 PM. Trophies are awarded at 1:30 PM. We have expanding the show this year to add the pancake breakfast and farmers market.