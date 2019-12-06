The week before Veterans Day, a “change collection” took place at all five school buildings in the New Prague Area School District to help support the New Prague Veterans Memorial, which will be erected next year in Memorial Park in New Prague.
Over $3,700 was collected from the school buildings and delivered to the Veterans Memorial Committee on Veterans Day. Students and staff were provided information from the Veterans Memorial on the upcoming construction and purpose behind the memorial.
Director of Educational Services, Tony Buthe, stated “this collection of change by our students in conjunction with Veterans Day was the perfect learning experience for our students. All of the students really stepped up by providing a nice sum of money for the Veterans Memorial Committee.”
Each school building also held a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 to commemorate the day and pay respect to all veterans both present and past.