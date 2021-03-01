The following Lonsdale students earned honors at South Central College for exceptional academic performance in the 2020 fall semester, which ran from August through December 2020:
President's list — Samuel Goblirsch and Grace Rechtzigel
Dean's list — James Brotemarkle, Samuel Goblirsch, Brandon Kincade, Grace Rechtzigel and Michael Sticha
The president’s list includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The dean’s list includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the president’s and the dean’s lists in the same semester.