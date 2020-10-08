September 27

• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence alcohol on Union Lake Trail.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, child was playing with the phone.

• Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE. No officer response requested

• Took a harassment report on Main St. South. Party advised of options.

September 28

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious female on Lark Trail.

• Received report of a loose dog in the area of 10th Ave. NE, dog impounded.

• Officer cited a juvenile male for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on 70th St. West.

• Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

• Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Officer mediated and provided options.

September 29

• Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona St. SE. Caller dialed 911 due to an alert received, caller had no emergency.

• Took a harassment report on Main St. South, party advised.

• Took a harassment report on Seventh Ave. NW, after further investigation, incident unfounded.

• Took an illegal dumping complaint on Fourth Ave. SW.

• Officer cited an adult male for driving without a license while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.

• Responded to a natural gas leak on Fourth Ave. SW. CenterPoint Energy contacted.

• Took a harassment report on Main St. South, information only.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Female had left on foot and was later located. Female was transported to the hospital.

• Took information of a lost phone in the Lonsdale area.

• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.

• Responded to a possible natural gas leak on Seventh Ave. NW. CenterPoint Energy contacted.

• Responded to a personal injury accident on Central St. East.

• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.

• Took report from a party who received a suspicious phone call on Eighth Ave. NW. Caller requested extra patrol.

• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.

September 30

• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a motor vehicle accident on 70th St. West.

• Responded to a residential alarm on Cottonwood St. NE. Alarm was set off by a family member, false alarm.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on 50th St. West.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a reported physical domestic on 50th St. West.

• Responded to a medical on Railway St. NW.

October 1

• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.

• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.

• Took a property damage accident report on Birch St. NE.

• Took a harassment report on Elm St. NE. Party provided with options.

October 2

• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a mental health/suicidal male on Cody Lake Trl.

• Took a fraud report on Central St. West.

• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.

October 3

• Took a past action vandalism report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury crash on 70th St. West.

