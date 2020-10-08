September 27
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence alcohol on Union Lake Trail.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, child was playing with the phone.
• Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE. No officer response requested
• Took a harassment report on Main St. South. Party advised of options.
September 28
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious female on Lark Trail.
• Received report of a loose dog in the area of 10th Ave. NE, dog impounded.
• Officer cited a juvenile male for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on 70th St. West.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 10th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Officer mediated and provided options.
September 29
• Received a 911 hang-up on Arizona St. SE. Caller dialed 911 due to an alert received, caller had no emergency.
• Took a harassment report on Main St. South, party advised.
• Took a harassment report on Seventh Ave. NW, after further investigation, incident unfounded.
• Took an illegal dumping complaint on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving without a license while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Responded to a natural gas leak on Fourth Ave. SW. CenterPoint Energy contacted.
• Took a harassment report on Main St. South, information only.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Female had left on foot and was later located. Female was transported to the hospital.
• Took information of a lost phone in the Lonsdale area.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Responded to a possible natural gas leak on Seventh Ave. NW. CenterPoint Energy contacted.
• Responded to a personal injury accident on Central St. East.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Took report from a party who received a suspicious phone call on Eighth Ave. NW. Caller requested extra patrol.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
September 30
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a motor vehicle accident on 70th St. West.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Cottonwood St. NE. Alarm was set off by a family member, false alarm.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on 50th St. West.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a reported physical domestic on 50th St. West.
• Responded to a medical on Railway St. NW.
October 1
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
• Took a property damage accident report on Birch St. NE.
• Took a harassment report on Elm St. NE. Party provided with options.
October 2
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a mental health/suicidal male on Cody Lake Trl.
• Took a fraud report on Central St. West.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
October 3
• Took a past action vandalism report on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury crash on 70th St. West.