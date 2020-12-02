November 22
Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
Received request to check the welfare of a male on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer made contact with the male who was OK.
November 23
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Third Ave. SW.
Responded to a medical on Golden Oak CV. NE.
Officer issued notice of ordinance violation on Main St. South.
Officer cited a property owner on Main St. South for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
November 24
Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Golden Oak St. NE.
Took a fraud report on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
November 25
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer was unable to make contact with the female, family member advised.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Main St. North.
Officer cited an adult male for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
Officers arrested an adult male on an Anoka County felony warrant and felony possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Fifth Ave. NW.
November 26
Took information of a possible COVID-19 violation on Sunrise Ct. SE, unfounded.
Officer spoke with a property owner on Sunrise Ct. SE regarding an ordinance violation.
Officer cited a property owner on Eighth Ave. NW for failing to comply with an ordinance violation.
Received report of a medical on Birch St. NE. Officer was not requested to respond.
Officers located a vehicle with an alert to check the welfare of the driver on Central St. East. Vehicle stopped; driver was transported to the hospital.
November 27
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Delaware St. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Jennings Ave.
November 28
Took a car deer accident report on First Ave. NE.
Received report of a loose dog on Cottonwood St. NE. Dogs released to the owner.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on First Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Took an animal bite report on Birch St. NE.
Took a juvenile runaway report on Delaware St. SW. Juvenile was located while taking the report.