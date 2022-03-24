The Lonsdale Scouts BSA Troop 327 spent the weekend of March 18-20, at Stearns Scout Camp in South Haven. The group, which included six youth and five adults, stayed in Whitewater campsite situated near the Clearwater River. With nighttime low temperatures around freezing, everyone slept outside overnight in tents or hammocks.
The sunny Saturday, reaching a high temperature of 50 degrees, was enjoyed hiking throughout the acres of fields, hills, and forest that make up Stearns Scout Camp. The highlights for the scouts included visiting Lake Augusta and closely viewing a beaver dam during their morning hike. Scouts worked on their navigation skills as well as rank requirements within the Scout Handbook.
Another highlight of the campout was the food. The youth planned their menu before camp at a meeting -one youth individual even shopped for groceries within the set budget. At camp each youth took turns participating in meal preparation, cooking, and cleaning. Breakfast and dinner on Saturday were made outdoors in cast iron dutch ovens. Lunch was prepared over a propane stove.
Friday night campsite setup, Saturday activities, and Sunday morning clean up was planned and led by the youth. Youth used hands-on learning throughout their entire outdoor weekend experience.
Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience for youth in the fifth grade through high school. New members are always welcome to join us. Visit scouting.org or contact Leon Meger at 952-200-1928. We are proudly sponsored by the Lonsdale Lions.