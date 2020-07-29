July 19
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Lonsdale Blvd.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a report of several juveniles possibly removing a street sign on 70th St. West. Officer located the juveniles, incident handled by the Sheriff’s Dept.
July 20
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received information on a driving complaint at Independence and 30th St. West. Officer located the vehicle over the fog line at Central and Arizona St. SE. Adult male was arrested for driving after cancellation.
• Received a found debit card found at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Debit card was returned to the owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Seventh Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Dogwood St. NE.
July 21
• Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Responded to an unwanted person on Main St. South. Adult male was arrested for theft and interference with a 911 call.
• Officer noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked at a business on Central St. West after hours. Building found secure, information only.
July 22
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a mental health/medical on Itaska Ct.
• Took information on a past action suspicious occupied vehicle on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a rolling domestic possibly traveling towards Lonsdale from the Montgomery area. Vehicle was located by the Sheriff’s Dept. at Independence and 90th St.
• Responded to juvenile fight at Sticha Park on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer arrived finding no fight. Officer spoke with two juveniles involved who were trespassed from city parks. Juveniles released to a parent.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a road rage incident involving a knife at Independence and 40th St. West.
July 23
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Fifth Ave. SW.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Main St. South.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation on Fourth Ave. NE.
• Received a noise complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officer checked the area, unfounded.
• Responded to a medical on Woodridge Ct. SE.
• Responded to a medical on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Responded to a medical on 15th Ave. SE.
• Responded to another medical on 15th Ave. SE.
• Took an animal complaint on First Ave. SE.
• Took report from a caller hearing approximately seven gun shots, tires squealing and a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officers located the motorist who admitted to being in the area with other friends, squealing tires and reported the noise came from the vehicles backfiring.
July 24
• Took a suspicious activity report on Second Ave. SW.
• Responded to a domestic on Fourth Ave. NE. Parties separated, report forwarded to attorney for review.
• Responded to a noise complaint on 11th Ave. NE. Officers checked the area, unfounded.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on First Ave. NE.
• Officers responded back to 11th Ave. NE on a noise complaint. Caller reported hearing people whistling. Officers made contact with the reporting party who was advised they did not hearing any whistling. Officers contacted family members regarding issue.
• Officer spoke with several juveniles at Jaycee Park about park hours and curfew hours.
July 25
• Officers responded back to 11th Ave. NE on a noise complaint of someone whistling. Officers found the area quiet. Caller advised.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist driving aggressively traveling towards Lonsdale on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer located the vehicle parked, driver advised of complaint.
• Took a juvenile complaint on First Ave. NE.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.