Marcus Kajer

Marcus Kajer had Grand Champion Ayrshire, Reserve Champion Ayrshire, and Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United FFA) 
Best of Seven

First place Best of Seven Animals. Each FFA Chapter is able to show seven of their best animals. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United FFA) 
Bryce Blaschko

Bryce Blaschko places first in tractor driving and got second in goat herdsmanship. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United FFA) 
Dairy judging team

Dairy Judging Team took first place as a team. Jacy Saemrow took first place individually. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United FFA) 
Breeding dairy

First place in Breeding Dairy Award, and most points in the FFA Dairy Show of all FFA Chapters. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United FFA) 

