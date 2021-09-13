D1 Titans Bolt

Tri-City United High School hosts artist Greg Preslicka in residence the week of Sept. 13. Preslicka works with over 200 Titan artists on a collaborative mural. The design was a result of a student survey and student vote. Made possible in part through the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and the School Arts Project Grant. (Image courtesy of Tri-City United High School)

