The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55+ four-hour driving "refresher" course (Course #48771) 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 19 at Roosevelt School, 112 E. McKinley St., Owatonna. The class helps eligible drivers save up to 10 percent on auto insurance — completion of an eight-hour course qualifies one for the discount, but to maintain the discount, a four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center–certified instructor will update drivers on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.
Courses are also available online at driverdiscountprogram.com. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.