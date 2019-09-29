A Star Party from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at TCU Lonsdale Media Center with WCCO-Radio meteorologist Mike Lynch for ages 6 and up. Lynch has hosted star watch parties and taught astronomy classes for over 48 years.
Bring lawn chairs to make yourself comfy and dress for the weather. Make the stars your old friends as we watch the great celestial show in the skies over Lonsdale. We’ll have giant telescopes aimed at Saturn, star clusters, galaxies and other great celestial treasures. We’ll also check out constellations like The Big Bear, Cygnus the Swan, Pegasus the winged horse and some of the great stories behind them. Even if it’s cloudy you’ll learn a lot and have a great time! Class is held regardless of the weather. Register by Oct. 16 at tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home. Cosy is $10 each.