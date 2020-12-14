Karen Parsons has offered a Winter Mystery Quilt Adventure through Community Education for many years. This fall she added a Table Topper Mystery Quilting class so quilters could still quilt safely at home.
With this class there was no need to carry your machine and sewing supplies to class each week.
Quilters received one instructional clue a week either by regular mail or email. They had the choice to make a table runner, table topper or a toilet tank runner or all three projects if they wished.
The fall pattern was what Karen called a “Surprise Pinwheel” pattern. Quilters worked on their projects for about eight weeks, then showed off their creations in an email show and tell. Some of the quilters commented they loved trying a new style and can’t wait for the next mystery quilt project which is now open for registration!
This class was also offered through Prior Lake and Shakopee Community Ed with a total of 17 quilters “attending” class.
See Karen’s Winter Mystery Quilt and all of Tri-City United Community Education offerings at tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.