Sept. 12
• Responded to a disturbance on Fourth Ave. SE. Officer mediated; one party left for the night.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. S. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Glen View Drive SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a found dog found on Golden Oak St. NE. Officer cancelled after owner arrived and took possession of the dog.
• Responded to Florida St. SW on a missing juvenile. While taking the report, the juvenile was located.
Sept. 13
• Received report of a possible property damage crash in the area on Elm St. NE. Officers checked the area not locating any crash.
• Received a found cell phone found at the Lonsdale Dog Park on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
• Officer issued several notice of ordinance violations to a property owners on Dogwood St. NE.
• Responded to a medical on 15th Ave. SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 15th Ave. SE. Female transported to the hospital.
• Received a 911 hang-up on First Ave. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Eighth Ave. SW. No answer on call back, officer made contact with the caller who reported phone issues.
Sept. 14
• Received a 911 hang-up on Hawaii St. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW
• Responded to a domestic on Eighth Ave. SW. Verbal only, parties advised.
Sept. 15
• Took a past action vandalism report on Meadow View Lane SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Birch St. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Eighth Ave. SW.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Took a child custody dispute on First Ave. SE, parties advised civil.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. E. On call back, caller reported and accidental dial.
Sept. 16
• Responded to a medical on Elm St. NE.
• Received report of a possible sick raccoon on Heritage Dr. SW. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the raccoon.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. E, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. E. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a male soliciting without a permit on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
• Received report of a loose dog in the area on Dogwood St. NE. Dog was picked up by the owner prior to officer arrival.
Took a past action vandalism report on Birch St. NW
• Officer spoke with a property owner on Main St. N regarding an ordinance violation.
Sept. 17
• Received report of a road hazard of a large tree branch that fell onto Central St. E. Officer unable to clear branch from the roadway, MNDOT contacted.
• Received report of a transformer sparking on First Ave. SE, Xcel Energy contacted.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Second Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the male who was ok.
• Took a property damage accident report on Main St. N.
• Responded to a domestic on Ninth Ave. SW. Verbal only, officer mediated.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NW On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with extra patrol on 70th St. WeSt.
Sept. 18
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Ninth Ave. SW, property removed without incident.
• Received report of a dog defecating on a neighboring property on Central St. E. Officer was unable to make contact with owner.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist all over the road on Lonsdale Blvd. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located and stopped the vehicle for driving conduct. Adult male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Received request to check the welfare of a motorist parked on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with a male who advised the officer he was OK.