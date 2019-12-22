It was nice to see 24 students taking the safety driving course on Dec 14. It was a cold morning of 8 degrees, but with a little hot chocolate to help warm up and some cookies, the kids did great and stuck it out.
We had a nice and smooth groomed course for them by our new groomer we purchased at the end of the season last year.
For years, our club, Lonsdale SnoWizards, has talked about getting a groomer of our own. The opportunity came up as our neighboring club in Le Sueur County was going to be upgrading theirs, and asked if we wanted to buy their old one. Through fundraisers and our E-tabs at The Whistle Stop and Brewster’s we were able to purchase it.
For roughly 25 years, the Lakeville snowmobile club has groomed our trails. They have always done an excellent job, but with our growing club it’s time to take it on ourselves.
Minnesota has 22,000 miles of integrated trails. A little fun fact that some may not know is that you can ride your snowmobile from Austin to International Falls through connecting trails. With our club connecting 32 miles of that, we are only a small part of the many statewide 250 nonprofit clubs that put in their hard work to make this happen.
We get permission from our communities’ landowners to have our trail on their property. We have an easement of 20 feet of the portion of trail that we have marked. Remember to stay on this portion so we can keep enjoying our nice trail system. We have our local Rice County maps at various locations in town, otherwise one could go online to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and they have an interactive statewide map.
Though our club is growing, we are always welcoming new members. Our meetings are every third Tuesday of the month at either the Whistle Stop or Brewster’s. You can find more information on our Facebook page, Lonsdale SnoWizards Snowmobile Club, or call us at 507-339-4645.
All in all, brush the dust of your sled, get it going, register it and hit the trails. Have fun, ride safe and swing into some of our sponsoring businesses.